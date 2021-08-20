Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend and next week

There will be an unsettled start to the weekend but it will become drier and warmer early next week, Met Éireann have said.

See their forecast for the weekend and early next week below:

FRIDAY, AUGUST 20

Cloudy and misty today with some areas of fog. Outbreaks of rain will become widespread through the morning hours. The rain will be heavy and possibly thundery in places, especially in western parts, with a risk of localised flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees in mostly moderate southerly winds, fresh on northern, eastern and southern coasts. The rain will start to clear the west and southwest from later in the afternoon where it will brighten up with lighter winds. However, it will remain breezy with rain elsewhere.

Becoming dry in many places for a time tonight with quite widespread misty conditions and some fog setting in. However, a spell of heavy rain will move into the southeast overnight, with heavy showers developing in the southwest and west towards morning. A mild and humid night with temperatures remaining above 14 degrees in parts of the east, a little cooler in the west with lows of 11 to 14 degrees. Winds will be mostly light and variable in direction.

SATURDAY, AUGUST 21

Dull tomorrow to begin with rain lingering in eastern counties through the morning. Heavy showers and sunny spells in the west and southwest will spread eastwards through the day, with heavy or thundery showers breaking out in the east and north from late afternoon. Localised downpours bring a risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures of 17 to 20 degrees. Light southerly winds will become westerly later in the day. Showers will continue for a time but die out early in the night, becoming dry in many areas. Rather cloudy, with some mist or fog developing overnight. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with a light westerly breeze.

SUNDAY, AUGUST 22

Any mist or fog will quickly clear in the morning. Scattered showers will develop but they will be much lighter compared to Saturday, with a good deal of dry weather throughout the day. A mix of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, but generally cloudy across the southwest. Highest temperatures of 18 to 21 degrees with a light west to northwest breeze. A dry and largely clear night. Fog will form later in the night in some parts in near calm conditions. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 14 degrees.

MONDAY, AUGUST 23

A mainly dry day with good sunny spells, however conditions will be dull in some coastal areas where coastal fog may linger through much of the day. A few showers will develop in the southwest. Feeling warm in any sunshine with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in a light easterly breeze. Another dry and clear night allowing mist or fog to develop in many areas. Winds will be light and easterly in direction. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees

TUESDAY, AUGUST 24

Mist and fog in the morning will quickly clear allowing for an overall dry and sunny day with just isolated showers. Warm with highest temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees, a little cooler along south and east coast due to a light to moderate southeast breeze. Remaining dry and calm overnight.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 25

Scattered showers will develop with sunny spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees, coolest along the Irish Sea coast due to light to moderate easterly winds.

FURTHER OUTLOOK

Current indications are for it to continue mainly dry on Thursday and Friday with the chance of light isolated or scattered showers. Temperatures will be around 20 degrees in most areas with winds light.