Met Éireann in weather warning with atrocious conditions to hit

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning three counties on Friday with dreadful conditions on the way.

Galway, Mayo and Kerry will be under the Met Éireann Weather Warning from 1am on Friday morning until 4pm on Friday afternoon.

Met Éireann predicts: "Heavy and possibly thundery falls of rain at times on Thursday night and on Friday with a risk of localised flooding."

The rest of the country will endure mixed conditions but some areas of the east will enjoy bright spells on Friday.

"Tonight [Thursday], rain will extend from the Atlantic, turning heavy in parts of west Munster and west Connacht, but it be patchy in the eastern half of the country and some eastern coastal areas will remain dry. Mild, with minimum temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees, in light to moderate south to southeast breezes, freshening in coastal areas," Met Éireann's latest forecast said.

"Friday will be cloudy and wet, with outbreaks of rain in all areas, heavy and possibly thundery in parts of west Munster, west Connacht and later in west Ulster, with a risk of localised flooding. However, eastern areas may have some dry spells."