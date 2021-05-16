Thunderstorm warning issued for majority of Ireland for this afternoon and this evening
Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht
Met Éireann Weather Warning
It says that scattered thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening will bring some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding. The warning is in place until 9pm this evening
