Thunderstorm warning issued for majority of Ireland for this afternoon and this evening

Another thunderstorm warning has been issued for majority of Ireland for today

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Thunderstorm Warning for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Meath, Offaly, Westmeath, Wexford, Cavan, Monaghan, Munster, Connacht
It says that scattered thunderstorms through this afternoon and evening will bring some heavy downpours with the risk of hail and spot flooding. The warning is in place until 9pm this evening