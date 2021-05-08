Thunderstorms and hail are included in the Met Eireann weather forecast for Ireland for tomorrow.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be a breezy day with sunny spells and widespread showers, some will be heavy especially in the northwest where there will be a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees in fresh to strong and gusty southerly winds.

Clear spells and scattered showers on Sunday night, mainly in western and southern coastal areas. Moderate to fresh and gusty southerly winds will ease light to moderate overnight. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Showers will become widespread again during Monday. Some will be heavy and there will be a risk of hail and isolated thunderstorms. Highest temperatures of 12 to 15 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.