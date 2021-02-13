STORMY WEATHER: Weather Warnings in place for all of Ireland for Sunday

There is more windy and stormy weather on the way for Ireland on Sunday with Weather Warnings in place for all of Ireland for Sunday.

A Status Orange Wind Warning has been issued for Donegal, Galway and Mayo.

Met Éireann is warning that south to southwest winds will reach mean speeds of 65 to 80km/h with severe gusts in excess of 110km/h in the west. Where winds are onshore, there is a risk of coastal flooding. The warning is in place from 11am until 3pm on Sunday.

A Status Yellow Warning is in place for Dublin, Louth, Wexford, Wicklow, Meath, Donegal, Galway, Leitrim, Mayo, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford. Met Eireann is warning that very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 65km/h and gusts of 90 to 110km/h. Where winds are onshore there is a risk of coastal flooding around high tide. That warning is in place from 5am on Sunday until 5pm on Sunday.

A separate Status Yellow Wind Warning is in place for Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly, Westmeath, Cavan, Monaghan, Roscommon and Tipperary.

Met Éireann is warning that it will be very windy with southerly winds reaching mean speeds of 50 to 60km/h and gusts of 80 to 90km/h. That warning is in place from 6am on Sunday until 4pm on Sunday.

The Met Eireann forecast for Sunday states that the weather will be cloudy, wet and very windy on Sunday with strong to gale force and gusty southerly winds, and severe gusts for a time in the afternoon in some western and northwestern coastal areas. The rain will be heavy at times with a risk of flooding, especially across southern counties. Drier and brighter conditions will extend from the west later in the day, with winds moderating then too. Highest temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees.

Becoming drier early in the night with moderating southerly winds. However, outbreaks of rain will push into southern and western counties towards morning. Frost free with lowest temperatures of 5 to 9 degrees Celsius.