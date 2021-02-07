The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for the weather to be very cold with wintry showers, mainly in eastern counties. Temperatures in low single figures by day. Sharp frost and ice at nights. Risk of more widespread sleet and snow on Thursday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be very cold with bright or sunny spells. There will be scattered wintry showers of rain, sleet or snow, mostly in the eastern half of the country. Many areas will be dry. Highest temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees with moderate to fresh easterly winds.

On Monday night, showers of sleet and snow in the east will become more frequent and push further inland overnight. Very cold with clear spells and lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches under clearing skies. Mainly moderate easterly winds, fresh to strong in the southwest.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue very cold with further wintry showers of rain, sleet and snow feeding in from the east. They'll mainly affect the eastern half of the country, especially eastern coastal counties with moderate snow accumulations in places. It will be mainly dry further west with just isolated showers. Daytime temperatures of just 1 to 3 degrees with fresh easterly winds, strong on southern coasts.

Tuesday night will be very cold with lowest temperatures of minus 4 to zero degrees with severe frost and ice causing hazardous conditions. Some further showers of sleet and snow in the east. Winds will ease overnight with fog patches developing.

According to Met Eireann, Wednesday will continue very cold with daytime temperatures only reaching 2 or 3 degrees. There'll be a good deal of dry weather, though some further wintry showers are likely, especially in north Leinster and east Ulster. Wednesday night will be cold and frosty in many areas. Rain, sleet and snow will develop in the southwest overnight.

According to Met Eireann, there is some uncertainty on the exact details for Thursday and Friday.

Current indications suggest that on Thursday, rain, sleet and snow will move northeastwards over Ireland. It will fall initially as sleet and snow with significant accumulations possible before it turns to rain as milder air moves up from the south. Daytime temperatures of just 1 to 4 degrees. On Thursday night, sleet and snow will continue in Ulster and Leinster, while showers of rain will develop in the west and south.

On Friday it looks like there may be further falls of sleet and snow in parts of north Leinster and Ulster, with showers of rain further south. Eventually the milder air will reach northern areas and the weekend will be less cold with a few showers.