Met Eireann warns of bitterly cold weather and possible 'significant accumulations of snow' in latest weather forecast

Met Eireann has warned there could 'significant accumulations of snow' possible next week in its latest weather forecast.

In its latest weather forecast it states that current indications suggest it will turn very cold next week with widespread frost and ice. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, especially in Leinster, with significant accumulations possible.

The outlook for the coming days is for the weather to turn progressively colder.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann states that the weather will be mostly cloudy with further showers or spells of rain, most persistent in Ulster. Occasional sunny spells will develop also. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees over Ulster and 7 to 9 degrees elsewhere. Moderate southwest winds in Munster and Leinster. Light northerly breezes in Ulster and Connacht.

Showers will clear the midlands, east and south on Thursday night, but they'll continue to affect western and northwestern areas. Minimum temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with a patchy frost forming by dawn. Winds will be mainly light to moderate northwesterly in direction, but fresh to strong northerly on Connacht and west Ulster coasts.

According to Met Eireann,Friday will bring a mix of sunshine and showers, with the showers fairly widespread through the afternoon, with perhaps some wintry falls over high ground in Munster. Highest temperatures of 5 to 7 degrees with cyclonic variable or northerly winds, possibly fresh to strong on west and southwest coasts. Winds will become light to moderate northerly everywhere on Friday night with showers becoming confined to coastal fringes and parts of east Ulster. A risk of frost and ice in sheltered spots with lowest temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday is for a mix of sunshine and showers, with the showers becoming largely confined to eastern coastal counties later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in light or moderate north to northeast breezes. Some frost will develop in sheltered areas on Saturday night with scattered rain or hail showers affecting parts of east Leinster and north Ulster. Minimum temperatures of 0 to +3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states thatit is looking like a very cold and breezy day with bright spells and some showers, the showers primarily affecting north Ulster and east Leinster, with some turning wintry in nature. Maximum temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees Celsius but feeling colder due to the added wind-chill factor in brisk northeast winds. Frost and ice will develop widely on Sunday night with scattered snow showers in eastern counties. Minimum temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees Celsius in fresh northeast winds.

