Met Eireann warns 'significant accumulations of snow' possible in latest weather forecast

Met Eireann has warned there could 'significant accumulations of snow' possible next week in its latest weather forecast.

In its latest weather forecast it states that current indications suggest it will turn very cold next week with widespread frost and ice. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, especially in Leinster, with significant accumulations possible.

The outlook for the coming days is for the weather to turn progressively colder.

The weather forecast for Wednesday is for showers to become heavier and will extend to all areas this afternoon. Moderate south to southwest winds will become strong in the southwest this afternoon. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees generally, but only about 4 or 5 degrees in north Ulster.

Rather cloudy and damp on Wednesday night with further showers, merging to give longer spells of rain in some areas. Minimum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees with blustery cyclonic variable winds easing a little.

The weather forecast for Thursday from Met Eireann states that showers will continue in most areas with some sunny intervals also. Highest temperatures of 4 to 9 degrees, coldest in northern counties as moderate northerly breezes develop.

A cold night is expected on Thursday with minimum temperatures of -1 to +3 degrees. A moderate northerly breeze will bring some showers to north Connacht and Ulster but it will be generally dry elsewhere with some frost.

On Friday, a cold northerly air-flow is expected to bring a mix of sunny spells and showers, some turning wintry over high ground. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Clear spells and scattered showers of rain or hail overnight. A risk of frost and ice in sheltered spots with lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees.

According to Met Eireann, it will be another chilly day on Saturday with sunny spells and some showers, the showers becoming largely confined to eastern coastal counties later in the day. Maximum temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees in moderate north or northeast breezes. Frost and ice developing in many areas on Saturday night with scattered rain or hail showers affecting parts of east Leinster and north Ulster. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +3 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann states that frost and ice will clear to leave a cold and breezy day with bright spells and some showers, the showers primarily affecting north Ulster and east Leinster, some turning wintry in nature. Maximum temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees but feeling colder due to the added wind-chill factor in brisk northeast winds. Frost and ice will develop widely on Sunday night with scattered snow showers in eastern counties. Minimum temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees in fresh northeast winds.

And the latest Met Eireann weather forecast states that current indications suggest it will turn very cold next week with widespread frost and ice. Falls of sleet and snow are expected, especially in Leinster, with significant accumulations possible.