Forecaster warns of snow on the way on Sunday across much of Ireland

Met Eireann is warning of snow and freezing temperatures on the way on Sunday across much of Ireland.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice Warning for Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Dublin, Carlow, Kildare, Laois, Longford, Louth, Wicklow, Offaly, Westmeath and Meath.

Met Eireann is warning that there will be wintry falls with some accumulations possible.

The warning is valid from 6am on Sunday morning until 6pm on Sunday evening.

The weather forecast for Sunday is for outbreaks of rain, sleet and snow becoming widespread on Sunday morning. Some temporary accumulations are possible across the northern half of the country, before precipitation mainly reverts back to rainfall later in the day. However, wintry falls will persist across the far northwest into the evening hours. A very cold day generally with highest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees, in fresh southeast winds. It will be a little less cold across the southwest with lighter winds here too.

The rain and sleet will continue for much of the night but becoming patchier with drier conditions developing in places. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees generally, but around 6 or 7 degrees in the southwest. Easterly winds will ease during the night.