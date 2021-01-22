Snow and freezing temperatures on the way as Met Eireann issues Snow and Ice Warning for all of Ireland

Snow and freezing temperatures are on the way as Met Eireann has issued a Snow and Ice Warning for all of Ireland for the weekend.

Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Ireland from 6pm on Saturday until midday on Sunday.

It is warning that there will be falls of hail, sleet and snow with icy and hazardous conditions.

Separately Met Eireann has issued a Status Yellow Snow/Ice warning for Cavan, Monaghan, Donegal, Leitrim, Mayo, Roscommon and Sligo from midday today until midday on Saturday.

The UK Met Office has also issued a Yellow Snow and Ice Warning for Antrim, Armagh, Down, Fermanagh, Tyrone, Derry from 4pm today (Friday) until 10.30am on Saturday.