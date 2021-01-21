Snow and freezing temperatures in Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the weather to turn increasingly cold with wintry showers also in the weather forecast.

A Weather Advisory is in in place from Met Eireann until Sunday warning of increasingly wintry weather for the rest of the week with the risk of frost and icy conditions and falls of sleet or snow at times

The weather forecast for Thursday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the morning to be cold with frost and some icy patches. Wintry showers over the northern half of the country and in Munster, some heavy. Much of the southern half of Leinster will be mainly dry. This afternoon and evening, showers will become more isolated. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees with moderate to fresh west to northwest breezes.

Tonight will be cold and mainly dry with clear spells. However, there will be some wintry showers in the west and north. Lowest temperatures of - 2 to +2 with a widespread sharp frost and icy patches.

The weather forecast for Friday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for it to be very cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry however, wintry showers will effect parts of Ulster, Connacht and west Munster. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light to moderate westerly breezes.

Our 10 day Atlantic Chart shows the precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervalshttps://t.co/9Giuj4CR5m



A nationwide forecast and outlook covering the next week can be found here. https://t.co/9gKN6SVok4 pic.twitter.com/eiob1vMz3a January 21, 2021

Friday night will be very cold with frost and icy patches developing. Some fog patches also. Most areas will be dry. However, wintry showers will continue in the northwest overnight. Lowest temperatures of -4 to 0 degrees .

The weather forecast for Saturday for Ireland from Met Eireann is for the day to be cold with sunny spells. Much of the country will be dry however wintry showers will affect the west and north. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with light westerly breezes. On Saturday night a band of rain, sleet and snow will move eastwards across the country. Frost and icy will develop as the rain, sleet and snow gradually clear with lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.

Sunday will continue very cold with sunny spells and scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures ranging from 2 to 6 degrees. Widespread frost on Sunday night with icy patches and lowest temperatures of -3 to 0 degrees.