Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days is for a good deal of dry weather for the weekend, but turning more unsettled early next week with spells of rain.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann says that rain will continue to spread eastwards and will be heavy at times. It will clear eastwards by early afternoon with sunshine and scattered showers following for the rest of the day. Afternoon temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees with moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Blustery showers will continue on Friday night, heaviest and most frequent in the west. Drier further east with long clear spells developing. It will be a breezy night with fresh and gusty southerly winds, with lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be breezy with blustery showers, mainly affecting western areas. Otherwise dry with sunny spells. Fresh and gusty southerly winds will continue and it will be a cooler day than Friday, with afternoon temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees.

Little change to the weather on Saturday, with scattered showers continuing in the west and drier, clearer conditions elsewhere. Lowest temperatures of 4 to 6 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty south to southwest winds.

According to Met Eireann, many areas will have a dry day with sunny spells on Sunday, although there will be further scattered showers in the west and northwest. Moderate to fresh southwesterly winds at first will ease through the day and it will be cool with afternoon temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees.

Early Sunday night there will be mostly dry and clear conditions, with showers in the northwest. Cloud will quickly increase though, and rain will move into the southwest, extending across the country overnight with some heavy falls likely in the west and south. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees early in the night, with moderate to fresh southeasterly winds developing.

According to the latest weather forecast from Met Eireann, Monday is looking like it will be a wet and breezy day, with widespread heavy rain across the country during the morning and early afternoon. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 degrees in the northwest to 13 degrees in the southeast.