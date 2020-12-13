Ireland weather forecast for the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for it to remain unsettled, mild and breezy and it will be very wet and windy on Tuesday night and early on Wednesday.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for it to be a breezy day with a mix of sunny spells and scattered showers. The showers will largely affect southern and western counties, where they may be heavy at times. Drier and brighter conditions will prevail further north and east. Afternoon highs will range 7 to 10 degrees, in moderate to fresh south to southwest winds.

Scattered showers persisting in southern and western areas on Monday night. Mostly dry elsewhere with clear spells. Lows of 3 to 5 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for a mostly dry with sunny spells, however scattered showers will continue to affect the south and west. Later in the day, cloud will thicken across Munster with heavy rain moving into the far southwest during the evening, along with freshening southeast winds. Highs of 6 to 9 degrees.

Very wet and potentially very windy weather expected on Tuesday night as a deep area of low pressure tracks up across the country from the south, bringing the risk of coastal and surface flooding. Lows of 3 to 7 degrees, coolest in the north early in the evening with temperatures rising as the wet and windy conditions arrive.

Our Atlantic chart shows precipitation and pressure forecast in 6 hour intervals for the next 10 days.

The national forecast and the outlook for the coming days available here.

Wednesday will start windy with overnight rain clearing northwards to a mix of sunny spells and scattered blustery showers, with a continued risk of flooding. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a mostly dry start, with showers or longer spells of rain crossing the country from the west later. Highs of 8 to 11 degrees in moderate southerly winds.

Remaining unsettled with rain at times on Friday. Mild with highs of 9 to 11 degrees in blustery southwesterly winds.