Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for the coming days for Ireland for the coming days is for the weather to be quite cold and settled with night frost, before milder and wetter weather spreads from the south over the weekend.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for a cold, sunny day for most with a few mist and frost patches inland. There will be scattered showers in the west and north. Highest temperatures of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly light, occasionally moderate westerly breezes.

Mostly dry on Wednesday night with any lingering showers dying out in the west. Long clear spells will lead to mist and fog becoming dense in places towards morning. Lowest temperatures of minus 2 to plus 3 degrees, coldest inland, winds will be light and variable.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for it to be cold and sunny for western and northern areas, many parts of Leinster may see fog lingering through much of the day. Highest temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees in light variable breezes.

Another mainly dry but cold and frosty night on Thursday night. Dense fog will develop in places in near calm conditions, cloudier along west coast. Lowest temperatures generally of -2 to +5 degrees, coolest in the southeast.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be cold with frost and fog lingering in the morning. However, it will remain largely dry apart from showers in the northwest, with occasional sunny spells developing through the day, the best of which will be in the southeast. Highest temperatures just 5 to 9 degrees in light southerly breezes.

While the risk of isolated showers will continue along Atlantic coast it will be mainly dry on Friday night with a varying amount of cloud and some clear spells. Continuing cold with lowest temperatures drop to between -2 to +3 degrees, coolest in the east where there will be a widespread frost.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Saturday from Met Eireann is for there to be a cool start to the day which will give way to milder conditions extending from the south with outbreaks of rain developing in the south and west while remaining mostly dry in the east and north. Highest temperatures of 6 to 10 degrees coolest in the north in a light to moderate southeasterly breeze.

Rain, heavy at times, extending across the country on Saturday night coolest early in the east and towards dawn in the west as the rain and cloud clears with lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees, light southerly breezes veering west and increasing light to moderate as the rain passes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Sunday from Met Eireann is for a wet start to the day with drier brighter conditions in the west extending east throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees coolest in the north in light to moderate westerly breezes.