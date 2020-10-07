Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for a mix of rain and dry weather with current indications suggesting that Saturday will be a largely dry and bright day.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for a fresh day with sunny spells and scattered showers. More prolonged showers will move in across northwestern areas in the evening. Top temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees in fresh west or northwest winds.

Rain in the northwest will push southeastwards, becoming patchier as it does so on Thursday night. More persistent rain will develop in Connacht towards morning. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with light to moderate southwesterly winds, freshening for a time as the rain moves southeastwards.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for a wet start to the day as rain over Connacht spreads eastwards. It will clear into the Irish Sea through the morning and afternoon, followed by showers. Becoming mostly dry with bright spells by evening, though showers will continue in northern and western areas. Highest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees in mainly light to moderate westerly breezes.

Showers will remain confined to Ulster and Connacht early on Friday night. Elsewhere it will continue dry with long clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with a light northwesterly breeze.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Friday from Met Eireann is for it to be a largely dry and bright day with scattered light showers. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in a light to moderate northwest breeze. Largely clear and dry on Saturday night with lowest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees.

Another largely dry day is forecast for Sunday. A bright start will give way to a cloudier afternoon but sunny spells will develop again towards evening. Highest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees in a light northwesterly or variable breeze.