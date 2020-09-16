Warm weather forecast for Offaly in latest Met Éireann report

There will be a lot of dry weather for the rest of the week, which will gradually transition into fresher conditions, according to Met Éireann in the latest weather forecast for Ireland.

Wednesday

Mostly dry and humid today with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and warm hazy sunshine though coastal fog may persist in parts. Some scattered slow moving and possibly thundery showers will occur too, especially across central and western parts. Highest temperatures of 18 to 23 degrees, cooler in eastern and northern areas in light easterly or variable breezes.

Mild and humid tonight with the last of the showers clearing western areas. Overall dry with clear spells, though mist and fog patches will occur, in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 15 degrees.

Thursday

Staying humid for Thursday, again with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and warm hazy sunshine with good sunshine developing in places for the afternoon. Holding dry for most with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest away from eastern coasts in light easterly breezes.

Most areas will stay dry with clear spells on Wednesday night, apart from a few showers in the west and northwest later. Some mist patches too, in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees Celsius, coolest in the east.

Friday

Dry in many areas with good sunny spells - just a few light showers in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures 16 to 21 degrees Celsius, mildest or warmest across the western half of Ireland, in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

Friday night will be dry with long clear spells and light northerly breezes. Turning chilly locally though with lowest 6 to 11 degrees Celsius.

Weekend

Most areas will stay dry with sunny spells, though the odd shower will affect the east coast. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 14 to 18 degrees Celsius, coolest up along the east coast where it will be also be breezy. However, northeast breezes will be just light inland.

Further outlook

Monday should remain dry and fresh with some sunny spells. However, current indications suggest it will be turning more unsettled into mid-week.