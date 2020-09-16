Weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days and the weekend

The weather forecast for Ireland from Met Eireann for the coming days and the weekend is for a lot of dry weather out to the end of the week, and gradually transitioning into fresher conditions from there.

The weather forecast Ireland from Met Eireann for Thursday is for it to stay again with a mix of cloud, sunny spells and warm hazy sunshine with good sunshine developing in places for the afternoon. Holding dry for most with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest away from eastern coasts in light easterly breezes.

Most areas will stay dry with clear spells on Thursday night, apart from a few showers in the west and northwest later. Some mist patches too, in light easterly breezes. Lowest temperatures 9 to 13 degrees, coolest in the east.

The weather forecast Ireland from Met Eireann for Friday is for the weather to be dry again in many areas with good sunny spells - just a few light showers in the west and northwest. Highest temperatures 16 to 21 degrees, warmest across the western half of Ireland, in mostly moderate easterly breezes.

Dry with long clear spells and light northerly breezes on Friday night. Turning chilly locally though with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

The weather forecast Ireland from Met Eireann for Saturday is for another mostly dry and bright day with long sunny spells. Feeling fresher with highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees, in a light to moderate northeast breeze, fresh at times on eastern coasts.

Continuing dry with clear spells on Saturday night. Another cool night with lowest temperatures of 6 to 11 degrees.

The weather forecast Ireland from Met Eireann for Sunday is for it to be mainly dry on Sunday apart from some isolated showers. Cloudier than previous days but there will be some sunny spells throughout the day. Highest temperatures of 16 to 19 degrees in a light northeast or variable breeze.