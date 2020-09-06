Weather forecast for Ireland the coming week from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming week from Met Eireann is for changeable, mild and humid early in the week, but turning cooler again later in the week.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Monday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be humid and mostly cloudy, with scattered outbreaks of rain and drizzle during the morning. Good dry intervals will develop in most areas during the day, but rain and drizzle will persist in places, especially in Atlantic coastal counties. Hill and coastal fog also. Maximum temperatures 17 to 22 degrees, warmest in the south and southeast. Winds mostly moderate to fresh, southwest to west, strong for a time on Atlantic coasts.

Mostly cloudy and dry on Monday night, however there will be further patchy drizzle, along Atlantic coasts. Mild and misty, with lows of 12 to 15 degrees in light to moderate southwest breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Tuesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly cloudy and misty, with outbreaks of rain affecting parts of Connacht, west Ulster and west Munster becoming heavier later in the day. Drier conditions persisting for much of the day elsewhere, with just patchy falls of light rain and drizzle. Some limited brighter intervals may occur in the southeast. Maximum temperatures will range 17 to 23 degrees in moderate southwest breezes.

Mostly cloudy to start on Tuesday night with outbreaks of rain, with some heavier burst extending southeastwards over the country, followed by cooler, clearer conditions and showers in the northwest. Lows of 10 to 12 degrees in Connacht and Ulster, with 13 to 15 degrees elsewhere in light to moderate south west to west breezes.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann says that any residual cloud and patchy rain, drizzle and mist in the south and east will clear during the morning. Cloud will gradually break up during the day giving way to the brighter and sunny spells by evening. Maximum temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in mostly moderate westerly breezes.

Wednesday night: Dry with good clear spells developing, however cloud will thicken in the west before morning. Becoming chilly with low temperatures drop to 6 to 8 degrees away from the west coast where it will hold warmer at 8 to 11 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mostly dry and cloudy with just hazy bright spells developing during the late afternoon, patchy light rain and drizzle will affect northwest coasts later by evening. Feeling much fresher with highs of 13 to 15 degrees in light variable breezes becoming southwesterly and increasing light to moderate during the afternoon.

Unsettled conditions with Atlantic low pressure bringing spells of wet and sometimes windy weather over the weekend.