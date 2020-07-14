Ireland weather forecast for the coming days from Met Eireann

The weather forecast for Ireland for the coming days from Met Eireann is for the unsettled weather to continue although there will be good spells of dry and bright weather.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Wednesday from Met Eireann is for the weather to be mild, humid and mostly cloudy or dull. Further patchy rain or drizzle at times, most frequent in the north and near Atlantic coasts, but many areas will stay dry. A few bright spells may develop in places later, most likely in the south and southeast. Highest temperatures of 15 to 18 degrees in Ulster and Connacht but 16 to 20 degrees elsewhere, in moderate west to northwesterly breezes.

Wednesday night will be mild with some mist and drizzle and lowest temperatures of 10 to 12 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to continue mild, humid and mostly cloudy. Many areas will be dry but there will be a little patchy light rain or drizzle in places. A few bright or short sunny spells may occur here and there also especially in the east. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees over the western half of the country and reaching 21 or 22 degrees in the east with moderate west to southwesterly breezes, fresher near to Atlantic coasts.

On Thursday evening and night, more persistent rain will develop in the northwest.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday from Met Eireann is for the weather to start off dry in Leinster and Munster however, rain and drizzle in the northwest will spread across the country through the day, becoming light and patchy as it does so with parts of the east and south staying dry until late-evening. Highest temperatures of 15 to 21 degrees, warmest in Leinster where it should brighten up at times, with light southwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, current indications suggest that the weekend will be cooler and fresher with a mix of cloud and sunny spells and the odd shower.