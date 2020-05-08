WEATHER: 'Shorts for Saturday and a woolly jumper for Sunday,' ONLY IN IRELAND!

"Shorts for Saturday and woolly jumper for Sunday," a weather forecast that would happen ONLY IN IRELAND!

Weatherman, Alan O'Reilly, has said: "While it could hit 22C on Saturday it will quickly change Sunday. A short sharp plunge of cold air will move down over Ireland on Sunday.‬"

He added: "Still looking cold from Sunday for a few days but mainly dry and settled next week and should warm back up from Thursday."