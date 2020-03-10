Settled weather on the way

Clearer skies are expected for Ireland next week as the weather is to become more settled.

High pressure is building over Ireland as dry weather is on the way.

Temperatures are set to rise also later next week and the European Centre for Medium-Range Weather Forecasts (ECMWF) model is showing temperatures possibly rising to 16 degrees on Wednesday for parts.

This could still change but drier weather looks likely as high pressure builds from Monday.

However, before this more rain expected to cover Ireland as over 90mm of rain is expected for high ground areas and upwards of 45mm on lower ground areas as cold and blustery weather is moving in over Ireland this Wednesday with some sunshine and widespread showers.

For today, there will be maximum temperatures of 10 to 13 degrees celsius with sunny spells and scattered showers.