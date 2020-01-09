Widespread frost and fog and wintry showers in Met Eireann forecast as temperatures set to drop

The weather forecast for tonight from Met Eireann warns of some icy stretches on roads as temperatures drop below freezing.

According to Met Eireann it will turn frosty tonight with a few showers, affecting Atlantic coastal counties at first spreading eastwards early tonight, possibly turning wintry on high ground in Ulster.

Skies will clear in all areas later allowing a widespread sharp frost to form. Minimum temperatures of -2 to +2 degrees with moderate to fresh northwest breezes decreasing mostly light later. Isolated fog patches.

According to Met Eireann, there will be a cold and frosty start on Friday with some icy stretches. Dry with spells of sunshine for the first half of the day but cloud will steadily thicken from the west and rain will move in to affect western and northwestern counties during the afternoon. The rain will extend eastwards during the evening. Highest afternoon temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees but turning milder in the evening in freshening southerly breezes.