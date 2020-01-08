Met Eireann warns of heavy thundery rain and strong winds tonight in latest forecast for Ireland

Met Eireann has warned of heavy thundery rain and strong winds with frost in paces in its latest forecast for Ireland.

According to Met Eireann, outbreaks of rain will become widespread tonight, with some sleet on hills. Some heavy and possible thundery falls will occur but the far Northwest may stay drier. Strong winds may develop near the south and east coast as a weather system moves in from the Atlantic. Cold with frost for a time also with lowest temperatures of 0 to 4 degrees.

The weather forecast for Ireland for Thursday is for heavy thundery rain across the eastern half of the country in the morning but this will quickly clear into the Irish Sea. Becoming dry and calm, but rather misty or foggy for a time. Later on, a few showers will arrive into the northwest and brisk northwest winds will set in. Feeling cold with highs of just 5 to 8 degrees.

Cold in light to moderate northwest breezes on Thursday night. Frost is likely as clear spells develop, along with the risk of some icy stretches with lowest temperatures of - 1 to 3 degrees.

A cold, crisp and frosty start on Friday but with widespread winter sunshine. Many areas staying dry for daylight hours with sunny spells, however wet and rather windy weather will move in across the west and northwest later in the evening. Cool with highs of 6 to 9 degrees in mostly light southerly breezes, which will increase brisk later. Wet and windy after dark but relatively mild.

Prolonged spells of wet and windy weather are expected on Saturday, especially across Atlantic counties, where spot flooding is likely. Southwest winds will be fresh to strong and gusty, with highs of 11 to 13 degrees.

Currently it looks like Sunday will be the drier and brighter one of the two this weekend with well scattered showers and lighter southwest breezes. However, it will also be cooler with highs of only 5 to 8 degrees.