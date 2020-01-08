Forecaster warns of snow tonight as weather system crosses Ireland

A forecaster has warned of snow in parts of Ireland tonight as a band of rain coming in from the Atlantic hits colder air over Ireland.

In a post this morning, Weather Alerts Ireland has also stated that strong winds that had been expected do not look like materialising.

Weather Alerts Ireland states, "the low pressure system is not looking like deepening before moving close to Ireland overnight. Wind does not look like it will be an issue but there will be rain. This rain will hit the colder air over Ireland and could turn wintry overnight with a chance of a bit of snow over higher ground."

However while there may not be strong winds tonight, the forecaster is warns that potentially 'very stormy weather' is likely for next week.