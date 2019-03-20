Temperatures set to soar across Offaly tomorrow

Temperatures across Ireland are set to reach highs of 17C tomorrow - with Offaly seeing temperatures of 14C.

Met Eireann Leinster forecast explains:

Today (Wednesday)

Mist and fog in many parts of Leinster early this morning. These will clear later. Today will be mild and largely dry with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny spells, the best of these in the east and south. Highest temperatures of 13 to 16 degrees with moderate southwest breezes.

Tonight

Tonight will be mild and mostly cloudy. It will be mainly dry, with some patches of mist or fog and perhaps a little drizzle in places. Lowest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees.

Tomorrow

On Thursday morning, any drizzle, mist or fog will mostly clear. The day will be mild and largely dry with a fair amount of cloud and some bright or sunny intervals. Highest temperatures of 14 to 17 degrees with moderate south to southwest breezes."