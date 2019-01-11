Met Éireann weekend weather forecast

Our weather is expected to milder than average over the weekend, although Met Éireann predicts increased spells of rain.

Friday night will see scattered patches of mist and drizzle early, but it will remain mainly dry. It will become breezy overnight with some light rain and drizzle developing. Lows of 6 or 7 degrees in fresh and gusty westerly winds.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 12

Breezy and fairly cloudy tomorrow, Saturday, with early rain and drizzle soon dying out. A few bright spells developing here and there also. Top temperature of 9 to 11 C., in fresh and gusty west to northwest winds. Mild and windy on Saturday night. Largely dry at first with just scattered patches of drizzle in parts of the west and north. A spell of more persistent rain and drizzle will push into northern and northwestern areas overnight, but the rain will become lighter and patchier as it extends southwards, although it will be damp in many parts of the country by dawn. Lows of 7 to 9 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty westerly winds, strong to near gale at the coasts.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 13

There will be a damp, cloudy and blustery start to Sunday with patchy outbreaks of rain and drizzle clearing southwards followed by drier and somewhat brighter conditions, although, still a good deal of cloud overall. A few showers will affect the north Ulster coast. Afternoon highs will range from 7 to 11 degrees, with the coldest temperatures in the north. Moderate to fresh and gusty northwesterly winds, strong to near gale at the coasts.

Sunday night will see blustery northwesterly winds gradually easing, falling off light overnight. It will be dry in most places with a mix of cloud and clear spells. Lows of 3 to 6 degrees, with perhaps a touch of grass frost where cloud breaks occur.

The further outlook from Met Éireann suggests a changeable more mobile Atlantic regime is probable, with damp or wet and windy episodes, alternating with drier and brighter interludes. Temperatures will tend to trend closer to average, with an increased risk of night-time frosts later next week.