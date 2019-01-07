Met Éireann weather forecast for today, Tuesday, January 8

Met Éireann is forecasting some light rain and drizzle on Tuesday although some sunny spells will break through.

Any overnight frost will clear early on Tuesday to give a dry day with some good sunny spells but with occasional patches of light rain or drizzle possible.

Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees and mostly light northwest winds.

High pressure will continue to influence our weather with overall mostly dry and cloudy conditions with just patchy rain or drizzle.

Tuesday night will stay cloudy and misty along Atlantic coast with patchy rain or drizzle but mostly dry elsewhere with some clear spells. Lowest temperatures 1 to 4 degrees with frost, but 5 to 7 degrees near west coasts in just light variable winds.