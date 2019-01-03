Met Éireann weather forecast for this weekend

It is going to be another mixed weekend on the weather front with some sunny spells, cloud, frost and light rain, according to Met Éireann.

Here is the Met Éireann weather forecast for the coming weekend:

FRIDAY, JANUARY 4:

Another mainly dry day is expected on Friday. Early mist, fog and frost soon clearing. Some bright or short sunny spells, but rather cloudy overall. Top temperatures 7 to 9 degrees. Winds mainly light to moderate southeasterly. It will be chilly again on Friday night, especially in parts of the north and east with temperatures falling close to freezing, some frost forming along with some mist and fog patches. Less cold elsewhere under cloudier skies with temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Winds mainly light southerly or southeasterly.

SATURDAY, JANUARY 5:

Saturday will bring some bright or sunny spells, mainly to parts of the east and north. Overall though, it will be generally cloudy again with some rain developing in western coastal areas later in the day. Much of this rain should be light. Top temperatures 6 to 10 degrees, coolest over Ulster, mildest over south Munster in light to moderate southerly breezes. Patchy light rain and drizzle at first on Saturday night will later die out. A few clear breaks developing over Ulster, with lows of 2 to 4 C., bringing a risk of patchy frost. Cloudier elsewhere, with lows of 5 to 7 degrees and with a risk of mist and fog in places.

SUNDAY, JANUARY 6

Sunday looks mainly dry in the eastern half of the country, with mist, fog and low cloud thinning to give some bright or sunny spells. Rather cloudy and misty elsewhere, with some rain in places, mainly Atlantic coastal counties. Highs of 7 to 10 degrees, mildest in the west, in a light southerly or variable breeze, later freshening in the west. Patchy rain in the west and north at first on Sunday night. It will die out but winds will then freshen bringing further rain to western counties by morning. Lows of 6 to 9 degrees.