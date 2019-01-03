Met Éireann weather forecast for Friday, January 4

Met Éireann expects Friday, January 4, to be another mainly dry day with early mist, fog and frost clearing.

The national forecaster predicts some bright or short sunny spells, but say it will remain rather cloudy overall. Top temperatures 7 to 9 degrees. Winds mainly light to moderate southeasterly.

It will be chilly again on Friday night, especially in parts of the north and east with temperatures falling close to freezing, some frost forming along with some mist and fog patches.

Less cold elsewhere under cloudier skies with temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees. Winds mainly light southerly or southeasterly.