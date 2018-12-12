Met Eireann weather forecast for the coming days

According to Met Eireann, it will continued to be unsettled n the weather front in the coming days with more wind and rain on the way.

The national forecaster says that mist and fog patches will be slow to clear in some inland areas this morning (Wednesday). It will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle lingering in parts of the east and northeast, but elsewhere will be drier and brighter with a few sunny spells. However, outbreaks of rain will push into the southwest by evening. Light to moderate southeast breezes will freshen later and become strong and gusty along southwest coasts by evening. Top temperatures will generally be around 7 to 9 degrees, but a degree or two lower where fog lingers.

Breezy with outbreaks of rain, turning heavy and persistent across Connacht and Munster on Wednesday night, with the risk of spot flooding here. Lowest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees Celsius, in a fresh and gusty southeast wind.

Met Eireann is forecasting a wet and breezy start across the midlands, west and south on Thursday with some surface water after overnight rain. Dry and mostly cloudy over central and eastern parts of Ulster and east and northeast Leinster though, with odd the bright spell. The rain will become lighter and patchier through the day but it will stay cloudy. Cool, with highs of 7 to 9 degrees Celsius. Broken cloud and largely dry weather will follow overnight, but with frost and fog, and turning cold with overnight lows of 0 to 5 degrees Celsius.

There will be a cold and bright start to the day on Friday with frost clearing. Dry for daylight hours across many areas, however cloud will tend to build and the winds will slowly freshen. Later in the afternoon rain will move into the west and southwest, and will push up into other areas later in the evening. The rain may even turn wintry, with a risk of sleet for a time over higher ground in the east and north. Chilly with afternoon temperatures of 4 to 8 degrees Celsius, in a freshening southeast wind, windy along southern coasts. Temperatures will increase on Friday night and there will be further outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Met Eireann is currently forecasting that it will remain unsettled this weekend, with the potential for some very wet weather on Saturday, bringing a heightened risk of spot flooding. It will be rather windy too, especially along eastern and southern coasts. Afternoon highs of 8 to 12 degrees. Brighter on Sunday with sunny spells, but widespread showers also, some of them heavy with a risk of hail and thunder. Cooler, with highs of 5 to 8 degrees.