Met Éireann weather forecast for Wednesday (November 28)

Met Éireann is predicting some very disturbed weather for Wednesday, November 28, across the country, including Offaly.

The national forecaster has issued a raft of weather warnings for Wednesday, all of which you can catch up with below:

Southerly winds increase further tomorrow morning, veering southwesterly, becoming strong to gale force and gusty, strongest in coastal parts of South East.

Continuing very windy into the afternoon but the winds will gradually start to ease a little later but still fresh to strong and gusty by nightfall.

There'll be further spells of rain too but it will become mainly dry later in the day. Mild; with highest temperatures of 13 to 15 degrees.