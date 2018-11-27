Offaly people issued with advice as extreme Storm Diana approaches

The Road Safety Authority (RSA) is asking road users to exercise caution while using the roads on Wednesday as Met Éireann has issued an orange weather warning for strong winds for Ireland as Storm Diana approaches.

The counties that will be most affected are Wexford, Galway, Clare, Cork, Kerry and Waterford, but a Yellow level wind warning has been issued for the entire country.

The RSA is asking road users to check local weather and traffic conditions and be aware of the conditions before setting out on a trip.

There is additionally a nationwide yellow weather warning for Wednesday as gale force winds with south to southwest winds of 55 to 65 km/h gusting 90 to 110 km/h from 05.00 – 16.00

The RSA has the following advice for road users:

· Beware of objects being blown out onto the road. Expect the unexpected.

· Watch out for falling/fallen debris on the road and vehicles veering across the road

· Control of a vehicle may be affected by strong cross winds. High sided vehicles and motorcyclists are particularly vulnerable to strong winds

· Allow extra space between you and vulnerable road users such as cyclists and motorcyclists

· Drive with dipped headlights at all times

Advice to Pedestrians, Cyclists and motorcyclists:

· Be seen. Wear bright clothing with reflective armbands or a reflective belt.

· Take extra care when crossing the road or cycling in extremely windy conditions as a sudden gust of wind could blow you into the path of an oncoming vehicle.

For advice on using the road in severe weather, please see severe weather advice on the RSA website or check out the RSA Facebook and Twitter pages.

For more weather updates, visit Met Eireann's website: www.met.ie