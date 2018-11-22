Met Éireann weather forecast for the weekend

Met Éireann are forecasting cold weather throughout the weekend with sub-zero overnight temperatures on Sunday.

Friday will remain quite cold and see sunny spells and showers, according to Met Éireann.

The showers will be mainly light in the north, but in the south, they will be heavy and prolonged at times. Highest temperatures of 7 to 11 degrees, mildest on south coasts. Easterly winds will be light to moderate.

The national forecaster says that on Friday night there will be showers or longer spells of rain, but the north will stay mainly dry and clear with frost.

Lowest temperatures around 0 degrees in the north and between 3 and 6 degrees elsewhere in light to moderate easterly winds.

Saturday is looking mainly dry with sunny spells and just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in light to moderate easterly winds.

Largely dry on Saturday night as well. Lowest temperatures of 0 to 3 degrees with some frost, but less cold along east and south coasts in easterly breezes.

Sunday will be fairly sunny and dry apart from the odd shower on east coasts. Highest temperatures of 7 to 10 degrees in mainly light easterly winds.

A frosty night will follow with lowest temperatures between -1 and +2 degrees. Again east and south coast will be less cold due to onshore winds.