Forecaster says snow is possible in Offaly on Tuesday night

A regional weather forecaster has said snowfall possible in Offaly's Slieve Bloom mountains overnight on Tuesday, November 20.

After a cold day, Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel predicts "tonight will continue to be very cold, with further frequent showers, turning wintry in some places before dawn, with some snowfall likely across the Wicklow, Mourne, Blackstairs, Comeragh and possibly Slieve Bloom Mountains."

"Tomorrow [Wednesday] will continue to be cold and unsettled with plenty of heavy showers, possibly wintry in nature, with further snow possible across the highest ground," the meteorologist continued.

"The outlook is for further cool conditions, some showers in eastern areas at first, but becoming drier for a time towards the weekend."

"Latest charts indicate low-pressure systems to the southwest many try to cross the country early next week, where they could potentially stall close to or over the country, leading to a risk of heavy rain, strong winds and possibly even snowfall in some areas," Cathal concluded.