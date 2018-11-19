Offaly weather to turn bitterly cold this week

The weather in Offaly and around the country is set to turn colder later this week, according to Met Éireann.

In their latest forecast, they say that Monday night will be mainly dry with a good deal of cloud and some clear intervals. Some showers will develop overnight, mainly in the east. Lowest temperatures of 2 to 6 degrees, coldest further west.

Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with showers spreading from the east early in the morning and becoming widespread. They'll continue for the rest of the day. Highest temperatures of 7 to 9 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty northeast winds.

Showers or longer spells of rain will continue on Tuesday night, mainly over the eastern half of the country. The best of any clear spells will be further west with ground frost possible in places. Lowest temperatures of 1 to 5 degrees with moderate east to northeast breezes.

Wednesday will be cold and mostly cloudy with showers or longer spells of rain in many areas, but heaviest in the east. Highest temperatures of 5 to 8 degrees with moderate east to northeast breezes, later becoming easterly.

On Wednesday night, showers will continue in the east and south, but will die out elsewhere. Temperatures overnight on Wednesday could hit below zero and there will be frost in places.

Thursday and Friday will continue cold with showers or longer spells, heaviest in the east and south. Winds will continue mainly east to northeast in direction. It will become slightly less cold with temperatures ranging from 6 to9 degrees on Thursday and from 7 to 10 degrees on Friday. The nights will be mostly frost free.

Through next weekend, showers will mainly feed up from the east and south. The best of the drier, brighter periods will be in Connacht and Ulster. Daytime temperatures will range from a chilly 7 to 11 degrees with mostly moderate east to southeast winds. There may be a touch of ground frost and some patches of mist or fog at night.