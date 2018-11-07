Latest weather models show storm system bearing down on Ireland

Latest weather models continue to show an area of severe low pressure approaching Ireland.

The stormy conditions look set to arrive in Ireland early on Friday morning and continue for much of the day and into Saturday morning.

Met Éireann and a number of regional weather forecasters are predicting severely stormy conditions on Friday with heavy rain and strong winds expected.

Met Éireann says, "Friday will see heavy rain arrive in the west and southwest early in the morning, quickly spreading countrywide."

"Fresh to strong and gusty southeasterly winds will accompany the rain with gales or strong gales likely in coastal areas. The strongest winds will be in the morning and early afternoon," the national forecaster added.

"The winds will veer southwest and moderate through the late afternoon and evening as the rain gives way to showers, but strong and gusty conditions will continue in coastal regions. Maximum temperatures 9 to 13 degrees."

Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel also told the Offaly Express that he expects "winds reaching as high as 130 km/h in some coastal areas during Friday and into Friday night."

"Presently the projected strength of the storm has the potential to produce winds of over 120 km/h, with maximum gusts at present ranging anywhere between 120-130 km/h," he added.

He said that while the coasts will experience the worst of the winds, all areas are expected to see strong winds and rain. Gusts could reach 100km/h in inland counties.