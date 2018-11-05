Met Éireann weather forecast for today (Tuesday, November 6)

Met Éireann predicts our current spell on unsettled weather continuing this week.

On Tuesday, it will become wet and rather windy as rain in the west moves eastwards.

It will turn heavy at times with the risk of spot flooding. Highest temperatures 10 to 13 degrees in a fresh to strong and gusty southeast wind, later easing.

Met Eireann continues, "Becoming drier, but rather cold and misty too, all in near calm overnight. Later in the night outbreaks of rain will recommence, especially across east and southeast counties, where it will turn heavy."

Lowest temperatures 3 to 7 degrees Celsius, coldest in the west and southwest, with some patchy frost possible.