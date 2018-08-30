Offaly's weekend weather forecast

Meteorologist Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel gives his prediction for the weekend weather.

Overall we can expect some pleasant conditions over the coming weekend, with mostly dry conditions expected to dominate as an area of high pressure holds off any serious Atlantic weather systems. There will be some scattered outbreaks of rain also, most likely during Sunday night, though amounts will be very small.

SATURDAY

Conditions on Saturday will be very pleasant across the region, with good sunny spells expected, and with mainly light winds it will feel rather pleasant in any extended periods of sunshine. The highest temperatures on Saturday will range between 17-20 degrees Celsius. Winds will be light and variable in direction.

SUNDAY

Mostly dry and bright on Sunday morning, with again some nice spells of sunshine in eastern areas in particular. However further west cloud will already be increasing, bringing with it more overcast conditions for the afternoon and evening, with some patches of rain and drizzle likely by Sunday night. Temperatures again ranging between 17-20 degrees Celsius.