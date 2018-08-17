Current weather forecast for the All Ireland Hurling Final

With the eyes of the country sure to be fixed on Croke Park this Sunday afternoon for the meeting of Galway and Limerick in the All Ireland Senior Hurling Final, the weather could yet play an important part.

As of today (Friday) the Met Eireann weather forecast for Sunday is somewhat of a mixed bag for Dublin.

Temperatures are set to be in the high teens or low twenties but it will be a damp, wet start with rain, mist and low cloud for a time in the morning. Thankfully for the 80,000 fans heading to Croke Park, it is set to turn drier and somewhat brighter for the afternoon, but there will be some light showers.