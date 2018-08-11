Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

According to Met Eireann, tomorrow will be a mixed day on the weather front with sunny spells and showers.

Outbreaks of rain and drizzle will gradually clear northeastwards overnight with scattered showers following from the west. Patchy mist, hill and coastal fog will continue to occur.

The national forecaster states that Sunday will be a humid day, with bright spells and scattered showers, with any lingering rain in the north clearing during the morning. Some of the showers could possibly turn heavy during the afternoon. Overall, a good deal of cloud but some limited sunshine will occur, especially later in the day. Highest temperatures of 17 to 22 degrees in light and variable breezes.

Showers will die out on Sunday night and and skies will clear. Lowest temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees. Mist and fog will form in light winds.