Met Éireann's Weekend Weather Forecast

Met Éireann are forecasting a cool and unsettled weekend ahead with thick cloud cover and heavy showers.

They say Friday will enjoy good spells of sunshine in mainly moderate westerly breezes with just the odd passing shower. Top temperatures will range 17 to 20 degrees Celsius, mildest across the southeast and east.

Friday night will be dry with long clear spells in light southwest breezes. Cool with lowest temperatures 6 to 10 degrees Celsius.

Looking towards the weekend, the national forecaster predicts some morning sunshine early on Saturday, but that will be replaced by cloud cover with the chance of a patchy drizzle or drizzle, turning heavier later through the evening. It will be a very mild and humid day; highest temperatures ranging 18 to 21 degrees Celsius.

Saturday night will be mostly dry as the last of the rain clears northeastwards with just the odd residual shower occurring. Some mist and fog though as winds fall off light. Mild and humid with overnight low of 13 to 15 degrees Celsius.

Sunday will again be humid and calm with a scattering of slow moving showers. Overall it will remain cloudy but a few sunny spells will break through, with the best chance of these later in the evening. Rather warm in parts with highest temperatuers of 18 to 21 or 22 degrees Celsius.

Early indications suggest next week will remain warm and unsettled with well scattered showers on Monday in temperatures between 18 and 22 degrees.