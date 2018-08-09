Storm Debby to sweep across Ireland this weekend, Offaly forecaster warns

Offaly weather forecaster Cathal Nolan from the Midland Weather Channel is forecasting a wet but humid weekend as ex-tropical storm Debby sweeps across Ireland.

Here's what he expects from the elements over the next few days:

Saturday

Conditions on Saturday are likely to be overcast and wet in all areas of the country, as the remnants of ex-tropical storm Debby cross the country from the south-west. The rain will be heavy and persistent at times, especially through the afternoon and evening, before gradually clearing from Atlantic coastal counties in the late evening. Feeling humid, with highest temperatures of 18-22 degrees Celsius in mainly fresh and at times gusty southwesterly winds.

Sunday

Any overnight rain will soon clear away to the east on Sunday morning, leaving behind a day of sunshine and showers. The showers will be heavy and slow moving at times, and indeed one or two may be thundery in nature. Feeling a little fresher with afternoon highs of between 17-20 degrees Celsius in mainly variable winds.

______________________________________________________________________________________________________

