Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, this week looks set to showery and it looks set to be cooler and fresher with the showers becoming widespread and possibly heavy around mid-week.

Monday will start dull with outbreaks of rain and drizzle continue to spread southeastwards but clearer weather will follow from the west later. Top temperatures will be 16 to 18 degrees in the west and north, but reaching 19 to 22 degrees in the east and south in light to moderate southwest to west breezes.

Monday night will be mostly dry apart from isolated showers. Good clear spells will develop and lowest temperatures will be around 10 to 12 degrees in light west to southwest breezes.

However according to Met Eireann, Tuesday will be a fresher day with some bright or sunny spells and a few showers. Both Wednesday and Thursday will be showery days and some showers could turn heavy or possibly thundery.

Top temperatures for the coming few days will be slightly below normal and around 15 to 18 degrees in light to moderate mainly westerly winds.

And Met Eireann says that current indications suggest that the following few days will stay unsettled with showers or showery rain at times but temperatures perhaps a degree or two higher.