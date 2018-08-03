Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

According to Met Eireann, it's going to be a mixed weekend with temperatures reaching into the mid 20s but with cloudy skies and outbreaks of rain at times.

Today (Friday) will become drier through the day and the cloud will become more broken with some sunny spells developing. A few showers will occur this afternoon. Warm with highs of 18 to 24 degrees in light west or northwest breezes.

Met Eireann expects it to be mostly dry tonight with just a little patchy drizzle along coasts. A few mist patches will form overnight. Lows of 11 to 14 degrees in light breezes.

Saturday will be a largely dry day but rather cloudy at first with a little patchy drizzle in places. It will brighten up through the afternoon with sunny spells developing. Warm with highs of 18 to 23 degrees in light west or northwest breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Sunday will be mostly dry with the best sunshine and highest temperatures occurring over Leinster and Munster. The west and northwest will tend to be cloudier through the day. Highs of 19 to 25 degrees, warmest across south Leinster. On Sunday night outbreaks of rain will develop over the northern half of the country.