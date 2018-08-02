Met Éireann's August Bank Holiday Weekend Weather Forecast

Met Éireann is predicting a largely dry and warm weekend with mist and drizzle mostly confined to the northwestern and northern coasts.

Friday will be mostly cloudy at first with some rain or showers for a time. It will brighten up with sunny spells developing. Highest temperatures will range 20 to 24 degrees Celsius in moderate westerly breezes.

Friday night will be mainly dry, with variable cloud cover, but a few scattered showers are likely along west and northwest coasts. Cooler and fresher than the previous couple of nights. Minimum temperatures 10 to 14 Celsius, in light northwesterly or variable breezes.

Saturday and Sunday will be dry in most parts of the country, with sunny spells in many areas, especially in the midlands, east and south. Temperatures on Saturday will range from 17 or 18 degrees in Atlantic coastal areas to between 19 and 22 degrees elsewhere.

Sunday will be a little warmer, with temperatures of 18 to 23 Celsius, again coolest in Atlantic coastal areas. Winds over the weekend will be mostly light, northwesterly on Saturday, mainly southwesterly on Sunday.

Monday will be dry once more with some sunny spells in the east and south. Cloudier in the west and north with outbreaks of rain there edging southeastwards during the day. Max. 17 to 22 Celsius, warmest in the east and southeast.

Tuesday will turn with mostly cloudy conditions and outbreaks of rain and drizzle for a time. Brighter weather will extend gradually from the Atlantic, with just a few scattered showers. It will also turn slightly cooler and fresher, with temperatures ranging from 16 to 20 Celsius. Winds mostly light, Southwesterly or variable.

The forecast is uncertain after that, but early indications suggest that it will be cooler and fresher and changeable.

