Met Eireann weather forecast for tomorrow

More rain and some heavy showers in places are on the way tonight and into tomorrow according to Met Eireann.

In its latest forecast, Met Eireann states that most places will be dry at first tonight with clear spells however rain will develop on the south coast around midnight and then spread across most of Munster and Leinster overnight. Lows of 8 to 13 degrees. Winds will be light to moderate and variable, but strong westerly for a time on north coasts.

The national forecaster expects that rain over the east will gradually clear into the Irish Sea tomorrow morning, though cloud and patchy rain could linger along the east coast into the early afternoon. It will be a largely dry day elsewhere with sunny intervals, but heavy showers will arrive on the west and southwest coast in the evening. Top temperatures of 16 to 20 degrees in light to moderate, mainly westerly breezes.