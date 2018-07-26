Met Eireann Weather Forecast for Friday and the coming weekend

There is some changeable weather on the way over the coming days with longer spells of rain, showers and some sunny spells in the forecast.

According to Met Eireann, outbreaks of rain and drizzle will affect the eastern half of the country tonight but it will become mainly dry further west with clear spells. Lowest temperatures of 10 to 15 degrees.

Friday morning will be cloudy in the east with some lingering rain or drizzle. It will be brighter in the midlands with some sunny breaks. In the west, showers or longer spells of rain will develop and will spread eastwards in the afternoon and evening. It will be cooler than of late with highest temperatures of 17 to 21 degrees with moderate breezes

Outbreaks of rain will continue on Friday night, with potentially a few heavy falls. Minimum temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

Met Eireann is forecasting a fresh and breezy with sunny spells and scattered showers, merging into longer spells of rain in the north. Highest temperatures of 15 to 19 degrees. Drier on Saturday night with minimum temperatures of 11 to 13 degrees.

At present the forecast for Sunday calls for rain for a time in the morning, becoming drier in the afternoon with sunshine and a few showers. It will be warm with maximum temperatures of 19 to 24 degrees and possibly quite blustery.