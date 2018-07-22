Met Eireann weather forecast for the week ahead

According to Met Eireann, there is a mixed week ahead on the weather front with more rain than sunshine in the forecast.

It will be very mild and humid tonight with patches of drizzle about at first. A band of more persistent rain along the northwest will slowly extend southeastwards overnight. Misty in places, with hill and coastal fog. Minimum temperatures 14 or 15 degrees, in light variable breezes.

According to Met Eireann, Monday will start dry in the East at first with some limited sunny breaks. However outbreaks of rain and drizzle, some locally heavy, will develop in parts of Connacht and Ulster. It will continue to slowly extend southeastwards through the course of the day. It will brighten up in the northwest in the afternoon with the odd isolated shower, however it will continue cloudy and misty with further outbreaks of rain and drizzle elsewhere. Maximum temperatures 17 to 23 Celsius warmest in the East and South. Winds mostly light, west to southwest in direction.

It will be mainly dry and cloudy for the day on Tuesday but scattered outbreaks of misty light rain and drizzle will occur on occasions, brief periods of sunshine too. Highs of 18 to 22 degrees with light breezes.

Met Eireann is forecasting little change for the eastern half of the country on Wednesday as it will be mainly dry and cloudy for the day. Over more western counties, rain will develop along the coast and gradually push inland through the day. The rain in the west will become heavy by evening and will then extend eastwards across the country overnight.

Further outbreaks of heavy rain are expected by Met Eireann during Thursday morning. A clearance will develop in the west of the country by midday but the rain will tend to persist across more eastern counties for much of the day.

Friday will be a much brighter and fresher day. At present the forecast is for good sunshine during the morning but showers will break out in the afternoon. Highs of 17 to 20 degrees in light breezes.