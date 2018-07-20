Met Eireann weather forecast for the weekend

According to Met Eireann, there is some mixed weather ahead over the weekend with highest temperatures likely to be in the low 20s.

The national forecaster says it will be cloudy early on Saturday but it will brighten up through the morning with good sunshine developing in many parts by the afternoon. Mostly cloudy conditions will persist across parts of Ulster and west Connacht, however, where some drizzle is likely later in the day. Top temperatures of 17 to 23 degrees, warmest across Munster and south Leinster. Light to moderate west to northwest breezes.

Mild and misty overnight on Saturday night with some patches of drizzle developing along the northwest coast, but most other areas should be dry. Lowest temperatures 11 to 14 C., in light variable or southwest breezes.

Met Eireann is forecasting a close and humid day on Sunday in light to moderate southwest breezes. Rather cloudy and misty generally, with scattered patches of drizzle and fog about. Dry, bright spells will develop also with some sunshine coming through at times. Highs of 18 to 20 degrees in many northern and western areas, but values in the low to mid-twenties elsewhere, best of all in sunny breaks. Humid and misty overnight also, with occasional drizzle about and lows of 14 or 15 C.