Temperatures to top 30 degrees again next week - forecaster predicts

Offaly meteorologist Cathal Nolan has said that next week's weather front is 'likely' to bring a return to the glorious heatwave conditions experienced around Ireland in recent weeks.

Nolan, who runs the Midland Weather Channel on Facebook said that, "while it remains rather uncertain given the unpredictability of the weather charts at the moment, it does look increasingly likely that we will experience another round of heatwave like conditions during next week."

"The uncertainty comes about from the location of what we call a “battleground” scenario, whereby two opposing airmass’ are separated by a front, and depending upon the location of that front conditions can change considerably."

"At the moment however it looks likely that the front will lie to the west of Ireland through the middle and second half of next week, while an area of high pressure centred over England develops," Cathal said.

He went on to explain that "if this scenario were to occur it’s likely that temperatures would increase to values between 28-31 degrees Celsius once more, accompanied by sunny spells and just the risk of a thundery downpour or two in the north of the country."

The less likely outcome, however, is far less pleasing to sun-seekers because if the second front was to lie over Ireland then "conditions would be rather overcast, with spells of rain and temperatures closer to 16-18 degrees Celsius," Cathal said.

He also indicated that the conditions this weekend will be very pleasant and increasingly warm. "Monday will be a little overcast with some drizzle in western areas, before we see a rebuild of some really hot weather from Tuesday/Wednesday onwards," he concluded.

